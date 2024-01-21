Sinulog trial and error

It was supposed to unite the Catholic faithful, but after last year’s festival, the same hullabaloo surrounding this year’s Sinulog Festival somehow turned it into a failed experiment.

Blame it on the haphazard preparations, lack of foresight, refusal to listen, or simply sheer arrogance; what could have been a shining symbol of Cebu’s unity and spirituality became a political issue.

The Sinulog, Cebu City Mardi Gras, touted as the “mother of all festivals” in the Philippines, has been a ritual prayer-dance festivity every third Sunday of January in honor of Señor Santo Niño or the Child Jesus. The cultural event is a kaleidoscope of the region’s indigenous cultures and colorful costumes.

Sinulog has its colonial roots like most Mardi Gras worldwide. Historical accounts indicated that the image of a smiling Child Jesus dressed in a king was a baptismal gift of Ferdinand Magellan, a Portuguese explorer sailing for Spain, to Rajah Humabon (eventually baptized as Carlos) and his wife Hara Humamay (baptized as Juana) of Zebu (now Cebu) in April 1521. Believers consider the image their protector that can grant prayers.

The First Sinulog was held in Carmen, Northern Cebu, in 1974, many years before the same festival was first held in Cebu City 32 years ago. Derived from the Cebuano adverb “sulog” (like water current movement), parade participants perform two steps forward and one back dance steps to the beat of the drum while chanting ‘VIVA PIT SEÑOR!’ (Hail, Lord, listen to our prayers!) before more than a million local and foreign revelers who take to the streets to celebrate.

But not all are happy campers in Sinulog 2024.

The change of venue of yesterday’s grand festival was made by local officials of Cebu City from its traditional home, the Cebu City Sports Complex, or the Abellana Grounds, to the South Road Properties or SRP. Although it is still within the city, the decision sparked a public uproar early in preparation. The SRP site is still under construction, thus raising serious concerns about its safety.

As of this writing, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia announced that at least ten dancing contingents withdrew from the Sinulog Grand Parade to keep the performers out of harm’s way. Of the number, eight belong to local government units in the province, while Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City also withdrew for the same reason.

Governor Garcia and other LGU officials stressed that the SRP was unsafe because of the continuous rains, massive mud build-up and puddles, and a lack of electricity and tents. She argued that the festival at the site would cause massive travel problems for commuters.

Cebu’s staunch tourism and real estate supporter, Anthony Gerard Leuterio, issued a statement urging the Cebu City government to reconsider its decision. He said the venue for the grand parade at the SRP needed to be more secure in terms of security, convenience, and overall festival experience.

Dancers, soaked in the rain during the dance blockings, took refuge under the props dirtied by mud. In a Facebook post, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas expressed his concerns and disappointment seeing what the Talisaynon contingent had to endure” during the blockings.

Pleas fell on deaf ears

Unfazed by criticisms, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama declared he was in charge and was taking full responsibility for whatever the outcome would be at the SRP. Pointing to the site’s potential to be a tourism, sports, and economic hub, Rama encouraged the people to see the SRP before criticizing it.

“Let’s just do our job. Hard work, hard work. Hope for the best, expect the worst. A, B, C, D, and E,” Rama was quoted as saying.

Would better preparations entail listening and precision, at best? Why expect the worst when you can avoid it? Too many worst-case scenarios speak of a lack of ingenuity and inability to turn something worse into better.

Back in 2019, a 19-year-old woman collapsed during a Sinulog concert and died a day after she was rushed to the hospital. It was due to Ecstasy, a prohibited party drug, and it was not known if she brought it during the concert or if someone gave it to her.

Still reeling from the scandal, the Sinulog celebration was halted when it suffered another blow in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the onslaught of typhoon “Odette” the following year.

It would have been a joyous and hopeful comeback for the people of Cebu, but the political undertones that marred the Sinulog’s preparations were unnecessary. For more than a parade, Sinulog is a celebration of Cebuanos’ unity in faith and retraces Cebu’s spiritual growth.

Too many political cards at play and too little time to listen. Next year, the people of Cebu City can avoid a Sinulog debacle simply by choosing the right leader.

