PDLs transferred to Leyte facility

At least 48 persons deprived of liberty from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City have been transferred to the Leyte Regional Prison in Abuyog, Leyte last Saturday afternoon.

Bureau of Corrections director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. said that 23 out of the 48 transferred are from maximum security while the rest are from the medium security.

“The continuing transfer of PDLs from NBP to other operating prison and penal farm outside of Metro Manila is part of our efforts to decongest the NBP and our preparation for the closure of the National penitentiary by 2028,” Catapang said.

He also expressed gratitude to Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard for lending support during the transfer of the PDLs.

The transfer of PDLs was undertaken Friday by members of the NBP Custodial Force and augmented by elements of the BuCor SWAT.