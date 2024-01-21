Pasig River rehab gets full NHA backing

National Housing Authority general manager Joeben Tai said Sunday the agency is working closely with the Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development on the ambitious Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli project, fulfilling President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision for a revitalized waterway.

The project gained momentum with the recent inauguration of its showcase area by President Marcos and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos. DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, other member agencies, and private sector representatives also attended the event.

President Marcos envisioned the PBBM project as a “living river,” offering safe walkways, bikeways, green spaces, parks, and commercial establishments along its 25-kilometer stretch.

A vital aspect of the project is the relocation of thousands of informal settler families or ISFs residing along the riverbanks. With its expertise in resettlement projects, the NHA will play a crucial role in this process.

Tai revealed their target of constructing nearly 10,000 housing units for the displaced ISFs. Additionally, the NHA serves as the secretariat of the IAC-PRUD, coordinating efforts across various agencies.

The PBBM master plan prioritizes accommodating ISFs under the administration’s flagship housing program, Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH).

Project vision

Cooperation with other agencies like MMDA, DPWH, DENR, and DOT is vital for project implementation.

Acuzar, IAC-PRUD chair, emphasized the crucial role of private partners and lauded the support of DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, citing her department’s unwavering commitment to the project.

President Marcos reiterated his full support during the launch, pledging relentless pursuit of the project’s vision.

He highlighted the showcase area’s 500-meter public park, featuring walkways, bike lanes, water fountains, gardens, and a bridge, showcasing the project’s emphasis on connectivity.

Marcos also commended the First Lady’s dedication as an “in-house advocate” for the Pasig River, acknowledging her vision of the river as a thriving commercial, lifestyle, tourism, and culture hub.

To ensure progress, President Marcos has instructed all involved agencies to submit quarterly and yearly reports, aiming for “sustainable speed and focus” towards the project’s completion.

Established by Executive Order 35 in July, the IAC-PRUD seeks to improve the quality of life along the Pasig River and its surrounding communities.