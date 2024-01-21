No increase on Manila Zoo entry fee

The local government of Manila on Sunday announced that admission rates for the Manila Zoo remain the same for this year and announced a new schedule of operations and the kinds of experience the zoo offers for kids and adults alike.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said that based on the schedule released by the office of Public Recreations Bureau chief Roland Marino, the zoo is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and then from Tuesdays to Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last entry of visitors will be allowed at 6 p.m. only.

Lacuna said that inside the zoo, kids may enjoy the animals up close since only glass separates the visitors from the animals. The zoo also offers the chance for visitors to have personal interaction with the animals and learn facts about them.

The mayor added that interactive feeding is allowed for selected animals while the children-visitors are also in for fun learning and excitement via a puppet show and a mobile library established in coordination with the Manila City Library.

Meanwhile, Marino said that on orders of the mayor, the admission rates remain the same; P150 for Manilans — for both adults and children — and P300 for non-residents of Manila.

Students who are residents of Manila only need to pay P100 and P200 for non-Manilans while senior citizens and persons with disability or PWDs are to pay P120 and P240 for Manilans and non-residents, respectively.

Meantime, the admission rate for local government employees of Manila is P100, along with teachers under the Division of City Schools-Manila.

Children aged two years and below get free admission while senior citizens also get free entry on Wednesdays.

Marino said that to avail of the discounts being offered, guests are required to present their valid IDs upon entry. Residents of Manila may present an ID stating their address within the city.