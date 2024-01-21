Good health equates to life itself

Many Filipinos, especially in rural areas and those with limited resources, often delay, if not altogether forget, seeing a doctor to check whatever mild condition they have. This leads to more complicated health issues. This is also why early disease detection becomes essential, recognizing the dire need to arrest any health condition earlier.

Given this, let me remind Filipinos that our health equates to life itself. As I always say, “ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino.” We only have one life, and our responsibility is to protect and promote a healthy society.

That is why, as chair of the Senate Committee on Health, I have been at the forefront of advocating for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide. These health facilities aim to bridge the gap between poor Filipinos in grassroots communities and the primary care and medical consultations they need.

For this year, I, together with my fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health headed by Secretary Ted Herbosa, and local government units, were able to secure sufficient funds for the construction of 132 Super Health Centers in the country. This brings to more than 700 the total number of centers we have funded, including the 307 in 2022 and 322 in 2023.

As the new year started, we have witnessed numerous Super Health Centers being constructed and eventually inaugurated in different parts of the country. This has helped decongest hospitals and bring much-needed health services closer to our people.

Recently, I attended the turnover of Super Health centers located at Barangay Los Amigos, Tugbok District, and at Barangay Toril Proper in Davao City on 16 January. Right after the two ribbon-cutting ceremonies, we went to the groundbreaking of the soon-to-rise Super Health Center in Brgy. Dumoy, in the same city.

On 17 January, we also led the Super Health Center turnover ceremony in Brgy. Ned, Lake Sebu in South Cotabato. Given its location in the remote area of South Cotabato, I can attest to how challenging it is for them to access health care and how difficult it is for them to travel to the hospital from their home. Moreover, the Super Health Center is fortunate to have its first-ever birthing patient, Layla, who gave birth to a beautiful daughter last January 16, nicknamed “Bongga” in my honor.

That same day, we also attended the inauguration of another Super Health Center in Kiamba, Sarangani Province.

Our Malasakit team also attended the Super Health Center turnover ceremony in Malungon and the groundbreaking ceremony in Maasim, both in Sarangani Province. In Negros Occidental, my team also joined the groundbreaking of the Super Health Centers being constructed in Cauayan and Isabela towns.

Meanwhile, Secretary Herbosa led the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Imus City, Cavite, on 19 January, together with Mayor AA Advincula, my staff, and other officials. I visited this facility while it was still being constructed in February 2023, and I am thankful it has been completed.

During these visits to Super Health Centers nationwide, we provided support and help through grocery packs and other aid forms to some barangay health workers and community residents.

As your Senator, I continue to advocate and support initiatives to bring medical services closer to communities. We also continue to engage with various sectors to help improve services to the community. For example, I attended the induction ceremony for the new officers, directors, and working committees of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers Davao City Chapter, Inc. at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Davao City on 16 January.

Moreover, I also ensure we can engage and help communities, especially in their time of need.

I will always fight for what would benefit the poor who need our attention the most, particularly in healthcare, knowing that health equates to life itself. Together, let us make a concerted effort to bring government services closer to our people and promote every Filipino’s health and well-being in pursuit of a better, safer, and healthier society.