FEAST OF THE STO. NIÑO IN TONDO

LOOK: Thousands of devotees of the Santo Niño flock to the Archdiocese of Santo Niño de Tondo Church on Sunday, 21 January 2024 in Tondo, Manila with their images of the child Jesus. In 1521, the arrival of the Santo Niño in the Philippines marked a pivotal moment in history. Images of the child Jesus symbolized a centuries-old connection to the miraculous icon brought by the Spanish explorers. As the devotees gathered, they carried with them not just figurines, but also the weight of a cultural heritage woven into the fabric of Filipino spirituality. This annual congregation in Tondo, Manila, stands as a living testament to the enduring legacy of faith that began when the Santo Niño found its way to the archipelago more than five centuries ago. | Photos by Yummie Dingding.