Faith, colors at Mogpog Dance Fest 2024

Flaunting their vibrant costumes, bands and drum crews from Mogpog’s schools went all out to win the top spot at the first-ever Mogpog Dance Festival 2024, coinciding with the nationwide celebration of the Feast of Sto. Niño.

In the sunny coastal town, four schools brought their A-game, showing off their classic dance moves while their awesome leaders rocked their best smiles and lifted the image of baby Jesus. The whole crowd, about 10,000 strong, was totally into it.

After tough deliberations, the winners of the Mogpog Dance Festival 2024 are: For the elementary crew, Nangka Elementary School took the top spot, with Balanacan Elementary School coming in second, Mogpog Central School grabbing third, and Sumangga Elementary School securing fourth place.

In the high school face-off, Mogpog National Comprehensive High School snagged first place, followed by Butansapa National High School in second, Balanacan National High School in third, and Puting Buhangin NHS in fourth.

According to Bogs Luarca, a member of the Mogpog Central School Alumni Association, Inc., the success of the Mogpog Dance Festival 2024 has got folks thinking about making it an annual thing to keep bringing joy to the people of Mogpog.

The fate of the competing teams at the Mogpog Dance Festival 2024 was in the hands of a top-notch panel of judges. Leading the pack was Engr. Renato Eugenio, the chairman and CEO of Quadratic Industrial Supply and Tech. Services Inc. Also on the panel were Mark Angelo Jinang, a Sangguniang Barangay member from the Municipality of Boac, Honorable Augusto “Leo” Livelo, the Municipal Mayor of Mogpog, Dianne Preclaro Villaster, the external vice president of Malindig Institute Foundation Inc., and Juan John Fernandez Jr., Bokal from the 2nd district, representing Marinduque Governor Presbitero Velasco.

Ensuring everything ran smoothly were DAILY TRIBUNE’s executive vice president, Chingbee Mangcucang Fernandez, and her sisters, Chingkee and Cheeney. Engr. Eugenio is the festival’s Hermano Mayor.