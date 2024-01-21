Bong Go's Malasakit Team joins medical mission organized in Quezon City

On Thursday, January 18, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to join Quezon City Councilor Mikey Belmonte's medical mission in a collaboration to enhance community health services.

The senator highlighted the importance of such initiatives, stating, “As the government strengthens its efforts in healthcare, collaborations like this between national and local leaders demonstrate a unified approach in ensuring that every Filipino has access to the medical services they need.”

The medical mission, held at the BYC Covered Court and organized by Councilor Belmonte, offered a range of health services, including free medical consultations, dental check-ups, and distribution of medicines.

Meanwhile, Go's Malasakit Team extended shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball to around 900 residents.

The medical mission in Quezon City is one of many initiatives that Senator Go supported as part of his commitment to help bring services to communities and promote the health and welfare of the Filipino people.

His advocacy in the Senate continues to focus on improving healthcare infrastructure and making health services more accessible, especially to the underserved sectors of society.

Go then mentioned to the patients that they may also utilize the 11 Malasakit Centers in the city if they need assistance with medical-related expenses. The Malasakit Centers program was initiated by Go in 2018 and institutionalized under the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which he principally authored and sponsored.

Malasakit Centers in Quezon City are located at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC), Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC), Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine National Police General Hospital, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC).

Now, 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide have helped around 10 million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Go also supported the construction of Super Health Centers nationwide to make government medical services more accessible, particularly for people experiencing poverty. The government provided funding for building these centers in six barangays.

Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, Jr., sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed.

Moreover, Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the recently passed RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has supported several projects, including constructing multipurpose buildings, road rehabilitation, drainage improvement, and flood control structures in several barangays.

He also supported the repair of Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center Road Network and the acquisition of an ambulance, a dump truck, and four multicabs. Lastly, he also helped secure funding for the vertical expansion of a new emergency building at the Philippine Heart Center and the rehabilitation building at the Philippine Orthopedic Center.