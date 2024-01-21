Bong Go extends aid to Iligan City, Lanao del Norte fire victims

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go provided assistance to fire-affected families in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte on Thursday, January 18.

Go highlighted in his video message the significant progress of the Bureau of Fire Protection's (BFP) modernization program, as mandated by the Republic Act No. 11589, which he primarily authored and co-sponsored.

The modernization initiative encompasses a comprehensive plan to enhance the BFP's operational capacity. Key components of this program include the acquisition of advanced fire equipment, expanding the workforce by hiring additional firefighters, and offering specialized training programs to ensure a well-prepared and efficient response team.

“Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili. Ang pera ay kikitain, subalit ‘yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever,” said Go.

“Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang importante po magtulungan tayo, sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kung ‘di tayo lang po kapwa natin Pilipino. Kaya po nandirito kami ngayon para tulungan kayong lahat mga kababayan ko,” he added.

The relief activity was held at the Barangay Kiwalan Gymnasium. A total of six families received financial assistance, snacks, grocery packs, water containers, shirts, vitamins, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Go, the head of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography urged individuals with health issues to utilize the medical assistance services provided by the Malasakit Center located at Gregorio T. Lluch Memorial Hospital (GTLMH) in the city or at Kapatagan Provincial Hospital in Kapatagan town.

The Malasakit Center is a convenient one-stop shop that brings together relevant agencies to provide medical aid to indigent Filipinos. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the RA 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act, which has successfully assisted about 10 million Filipinos through the 159 operational centers nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Meanwhile, Go maintained his support for the construction of Super Health Center nationwide. Through the collective efforts of the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, Jr., local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024.

These centers are designed to offer a wide range of basic health services, database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible.

Moreover, echoing President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.’s priority of bringing specialized medical services closer to other parts of the country, Go highlighted that he has principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act.

The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation's health infrastructure and bring actual medical services closer to the Filipino people.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance has previously supported the acquisition of medical equipment for GTLMH and the construction of a multipurpose building.

Other projects he supported in the province are the construction of farm-to-market roads in Bacolod and Lala; road rehabilitation in Munai; purchase of one ambulance unit in Kapatagan; construction of flood control and drainage structure in Lala; rehabilitation of public markets in Magsaysay; and construction of multipurpose buildings in Kauswagan, Nunungan, Pantao Ragat, Pantar, Salvador, Tangcal and Tubod.