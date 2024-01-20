Yield Guild Game partners with blockchain gaming hub Iskra

Yield Guild Games said it would introduce its questing systems to Iskra, a web3 gaming hub and launchpad with over four million registered wallets and 100,000 monthly active users.

Backed by LINE, Kakao, Wemade, and Netmarble, Iskra brings together gamers and game studios, enabling players to explore high-quality blockchain games and create their communities. The collaboration between Iskra and YGG aims to expand the web3 gaming ecosystem by creating engaging quests that deliver rewarding experiences within Iskra-partnered games.

“We understand how significant the Southeast Asian market is for web3 adoption and believe that the Iskra platform will play a significant role in onboarding gamers and developers. This partnership marks an important step for web3 gaming, as we show how effective the questing model is through Iskra’s growing platform of web3 titles. We look forward to creating engaging quests that will ensure player retention, build their on-chain reputation, and contribute towards a shared vision for the ecosystem,” said YGG co-founder Gabby Dizon.

As part of this partnership, YGG and Iskra have signed a memorandum of understanding that establishes a collaborative relationship between the two parties. This includes conducting joint marketing campaigns via Discord events and AMAs and increasing user participation through YGG’s questing systems. Having created quests for leading web3 games such as Pixels, Big Time, and My Pet Hooligan since July 2022, YGG has completed four seasons of the Guild Advancement Program, which acknowledges the value that members bring to the guild across a range of games.

YGG has also engaged in a YGG/ISK token swap, enabling the guild to purchase assets, pay for services in the Iskra ecosystem, and participate in governance through the Iskra DAO on behalf of the YGG community. Additionally, the guild will be a Pioneer NFT holder to be onboarded to the Iskra Community Tier System. This ranking system compensates community members based on their contribution to the platform.

Quest participants can acquire achievements as Soulbound NFTs to build their reputation within YGG and in-game assets from titles such as Clashmon: Ignition, Norma in Metal, Three Kingdoms Multiverse, and WOW Casino.