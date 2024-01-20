Why Miss Universe Philippines QC is not your usual beauty pageant

With its inaugural search, Miss Universe Philippines Quezon City is keen to redefine pageantry with inspiring stories from a group of diverse and talented beauties.

Among the most interesting candidates are a 69-year-old fashion designer, a reservist of the Philippine Air Force, a former squad captain from the state university and a missionary.

On 9 January, the 15 Official delegates were announced online and were officially presented to the media on 15 January.

The competition was launched by the QC government, a Hall of Famer as the country’s most competitive highly urbanized city according to the Department of Trade and Industry. Quezon City hopes to crown an inaugural winner who will represent with prestige and honor the Philippines’ City of Stars and Metro Manila’s largest city.

“The pageant’s theme ‘Stars Light the Universe’ comes very fitting with the goal of selecting a winner who can positively influence her city, country and the universe. As we all know, Quezon City shines in many ways – from education as we are the home of many of the world’s top universities, to innovation with Maginhawa and Tomas Morato among other hubs as the best incubators of ideas, to opportunities given the thriving business centers that help in the economy, to good governance with the Quezon City government being at the forefront of the most effective programs for its citizens,” said Markus Dayot, chief creative officer of Brand Republic PH, the pageant organizer.

“The mission of producing a purpose-driven pageant outweighs simply holding a spectacle. Our vision for Miss Universe Philippines — Quezon City is for people to focus more on the inspiring life stories of our candidates rather than on how they should look a certain way based on the usual beauty ideals,” added Dayot.

The pageant will hold its preliminary competition on 1 February at the TriNoma Activity Center and the finals on 3 February at the Quezon Ballroom, SEDA Vertis North.

Brand Republic is making the inaugural competition beyond the ordinary by assembling a council to teach the MUPh QC delegates key skills, from personal branding to financial freedom.

“We are all excited not just for Quezon City residents, but also for the whole Philippines and the entire world to get to know our contestants more in the coming days. Each of our MUPh QC delegates carries a story full of life lessons that a lot of women can learn from,” said Brand Republic’s chief executive officer Jofel Gaddi.