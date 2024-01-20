Special Rapporteur presence shows Phl commitment to human rights, various freedoms—PTFoMS

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security on Saturday said United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan's visit would boost the country's efforts to protect human rights, freedom of expression, and international humanitarian law.

PTFoMS issued the statement as Khan is scheduled to visit the Philippines from 23 January to 2 February to observe the country's freedom of expression.

Khan is scheduled to meet with experts and academics, media organizations, human rights organizations, civil society, and other stakeholders to gather information regarding the state of the national normative framework, media freedom, internet freedom, and freedom of speech.

"The government remains steadfast in its efforts to foster an environment where anyone can freely express their opinion without fear," PTFoMS Executive Director and Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez said.

"In response to Ms. Khan's specific requests, numerous meetings have been arranged with key institutions, demonstrating the PTFoMS's commitment to ensuring that her visit aligns with her mandate and objectives."

PTFoMS also said that it would throw a welcome dinner for Khan. Leaders and representatives of many government agencies as well as members of the media would be there.

The said agency will be joined by the Publishers Association of the Philippines, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and the Office of the National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año for the welcome dinner.

"The welcome dinner would serve as a platform for open dialogue and exchange of ideas, reinforcing the Philippines' dedication to maintaining a dynamic and open environment for media and expression," PTFoMS said.

Gutierrez said PTFoMS has worked with many partner organizations to help Khan get meetings with the state institutions and government bodies she wants to meet with.

The PTFoMS, which is organizing Khan's visit, said it set up meetings in Baguio City, Cebu, and Tacloban to ensure "a broad representation of the Filipino's diverse voice."

The Philippine Human Rights Committee, the Anti-Terrorism Council Program Management Center, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, the Supreme Court, the House of Representatives, and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples will meet with Khan.