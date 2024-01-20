Several towns in Davao under state of calamity due to heavy floods, landslides

The local government of Davao del Norte passed a resolution placing the province under a state of calamity due to massive floods caused by persistent inclement weather.

Based on its latest data, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council said a total of 83,174 families or 349,236 individuals in the Davao region have been affected by the persistent rains due to shearline, the meeting of cold and warm winds that triggers rains.

A total of 3,664 families or 11,797 persons are staying in the 60 activated evacuation centers within the region, while 844 families or 3,651 persons were being assisted outside temporary shelters.

NDRRMC reported about 66 areas in Davao del Norte are currently flooded, while 44 areas in Davao de Oro have experienced landslides

At least seven deaths and three injuries are attributed to massive flooding and landslides.

A total of 27 road sections and four bridges are affected by the flooding with seven roads and four bridges in Davao de Oro, and four roads and two bridges in Davao Oriental being deemed impassable.

Meanwhile, the declaration of a state of calamity in Davao del Norte allows the local government to access calamity funds that would cover expenses for food packs and other necessary assistance to affected families in the province.

Local authorities earlier reported that the towns of New Corella, Kapalong, Braulio E. Dujali, Asuncion, Carmen, and Santo Tomas, as well as the cities of Panabo and Tagum, were flooded on Tuesday.

The local government of New Corella, Carmen, and Braulio E. Dujali were the first to declare a state of calamity, according to the province's disaster management officials.

Five areas in Davao Oriental still experiencing power interruptions.

The province also recorded 13 partially damaged houses, while three houses were totally destroyed amid the heavy flooding.

The estimated cost of damage to province's infrastructure was pegged at P900,000 and P39 million for agriculture—affecting 1,700 agricultural workers.

The government has already extended more than P15 million to assist the affected residents.