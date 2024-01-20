Robust MSME mentoring to intensify in 2024 — Go Negosyo

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion said more mentoring for micro, small, and medium enterprises will happen this year, as he sees that 2024 will be a good year for the country’s MSMEs.

“The free entrepreneurship mentoring event on Saturday demonstrates how our efforts for MSMEs will intensify this year, especially considering the bright prospects for our country’s economy,” Concepcion said, referring to how experts and economists expect the Philippine economy to post continued progress this year despite global economic challenges.

Concepcion indicated as well the positive response the Philippine delegation has been getting at the 2024 World Economic Forum taking place in Davos, Switzerland where the country has also received affirmation as the the best place in the region for foreign investments.

“I am glad that Speaker [Martin] Romualdez reiterated the President’s message, that the Philippines is ready, and that we are a bright spot amidst the global recession,” he said.

Buoyed by these developments, Concepcion said that Go Negosyo plans to hold at least 50 of its free entrepreneurship mentoring events this year and double the number of small entrepreneurs they can help start and grow their businesses.

Latest 3M on Wheels

Some of the country’s top business executives and founders of successful businesses showed up to mentor MSMEs at Go Negosyo’s first salvo for 2024, the 3M on Wheels free entrepreneurship mentoring event held at the TriNoma Mall in Quezon City yesterday, 20 January 2024.

Volunteering to coach the MSMEs were founders of successful business, including some of the biggest names in Philippine business like George Barcelon of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bernie Liu of Penshoppe, PCCI-NCR’s Tess Ngan Tian of Lots’a Pizza, prolific restaurateur Ricky Dee, Wildflour’s Ana de Ocampo, AstraZeneca’s Lotis Ramin, Richie Cuna of Fiorgelato, The Manila Times’ Blanca Mercado, Ovation Productions’s Renen and Cel de Guia, Eric Teng of Resto.ph, Myrna Yao of RichPrime Global, Richard Sanz of Bibingkinitan, Chris Lim of Phil. Franchise Association, Rhoda Caliwara of PALSCON, and Marife Zamora of Filipina CEO Circle.

Also at the event was Atty. Arnel Mateo of PCCI Quezon City, who delivered the chamber’s message of support for the event.

“The success of this first 3M on Wheels free entrepreneurship mentoring event gave us more reason to intensify our campaign to reach as many MSMEs nationwide this year, especially considering the bright prospects for our country’s economy,” Concepcion said.

Building businesses

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte opened yesterday’s event, and in her speech she reassured the entrepreneurs in attendance that “building businesses is number one in our city’s agenda.”

Belmonte emphasized the city’s efforts in ease-of-doing-business, saying it makes entrepreneurship accessible in the city. Mentoring and access to capital are keys to success in business, Belmonte said.

Concepcion himself personally mentored several MSMEs, including single mother Magdalena Ramos, who runs the Kettle Korn distributorship business; Denise Caranto, who founded the snacks business Konu, and Marjorie Barcelona, who grew her lemonade business into franchising.

A special part of the program was a short talk by entrepreneur and content creator Isabel Magalona Go, who founded her business But First Coffee during the pandemic.

She shared how small entrepreneurs can use readily available social media tools to promote and market their products and services, and how she was able to grow her business with only P6,000 in seed capital.