Ramblings on the Fiesta del Señor Santo Niño de Cebu and the Sinulog Festival past

We took refuge at an iconic post with a life-sized ceramic sculpture which I wish would nudge me when sleep would take the better of me. But luckily, a great incentive to keep me up was the angelic choir, which sounded more heavenly than earthly with each passing hymn.

The celebration of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass officially signaled the return of the images both of the El Señor Santo Niño de Cebu and La Nuestra Virgen de Guadalupe to be enshrined at the Basilica Minore for another year.

Plain onlookers stood shoulder to shoulder to get a last look of the icons as they passed by, there were warm goodbyes, a smattering of flying kisses. Believe it or not, there were even genuine tears.

Meanwhile, at the pier, the atmosphere quickly changed from bittersweet adieus, to an energetic warm send-off, with thunderous applauses, deafening cheers, and roaring shouts. Soon followed were trumpets and drums, firecrackers one louder than the next, vehicles honked their horns, and even docked ships blew their sirens.

No church bells? There could have been, but not with all the noise and frenzy.

We then sighted the yacht which was faithfully transformed into a galleon, bearing the returning icons, surrounded by flowers and flags on board, and the blessings addressed to the crowd.

And thus began its fluvial procession back to the City of Cebu. We dashed over to the old bridge that connects Mactan to Cebu, though the aqueduct still needed a proper name, due to some technicalities, they said. We found a perfect spot beside a monster of a pillar where we could take in a sweeping view of the water far below. And here they came. The water flotilla— almost in slow motion — name it, they had it, passenger and cargo vessels, commercial barges and fishing bancas, pump boats and fast crafts, yachts and catamarans, and dozens and dozens of barotos and jet skis, all festively decorated, and sailing almost in perfect cadence.