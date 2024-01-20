PSG defends PBBM, FL use of Presidential chopper to Coldplay concert

The Presidential Security Group defended its decision to fly President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos to the Philippine Arena via Presidential Chopper to attend the Coldplay concert last Friday evening, citing unforeseen traffic congestion that posed a potential security risk.

In a statement on Saturday, PSG said around 40,000 concertgoers thronged the arena, leading to heavy traffic along access roads heading to the area to watch the concert.

Online videos of the incident were compared to the everyday traffic in Metro Manila that regular concertgoers and even average taxpayers have to deal with.

"Recognizing the potential security risks posed by the unforeseen traffic situation, the PSG took decisive action by opting for the presidential chopper," said Major General Nelson Morales, Commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Philippine Scout Rangers and head of the Presidential Security Command.

"This decision not only ensured the safety of our leader but also exemplified our unwavering commitment to prioritizing security in the face of unexpected challenges," Morales added.

The large concert crowd and ongoing infrastructure projects in the area resulted in significant traffic jams along the route to the Philippine Arena to watch two-day Coldplay concert.

The PSG, tasked with ensuring the President's safety, also mentioned that the presidential helicopter would be the most efficient and secure way to transport the President to the venue.

While some internet users expressed disapproval of the alleged use of taxpayer funds for the trip, others said that the helicopter's use was expected for security reasons.

"Not a fan, but he's a president. What do y'all expect," one netizen wrote.

Several footage online also showed that Marcos giggled and covered his face when Coldplay's Chris Martin called out the state of the country's traffic.

"We'd like to say thank you so much for all of you for coming through the traffic, holy sh*t!" Martin said.

"I think, you know, we've seen some traffic. But I think you are number one in the world. You've come through that bullsh*t to be here," Martin added.

Coldplay performed in front of the Flipino fans in the Philippine Arena, Bulacan, for two days - from 19 to 20 January.

The renowned British band is bringing their captivating Music of the Spheres concert to the Philippines as part of their global tour.

They previously toured the country in 2017 during their concert series named "A Head Full of Dreams."