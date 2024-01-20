PNP-SAF to compete in SWAT Dubai Challenge

Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos urged the 84th Special Action Company-Rapid Deployment Battalion of the Philippine National Police over the weekend to “always reach for the pinnacle of excellence” and learn from the best in the world as they represent the country in the 2024 UAE SWAT Dubai Police Challenge.

“This team will symbolize our country. You are the best of the best. Iba ang tapang, galing, at puso ng Pilipino,” Abalos said during his command visit at the Special Action Force Headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan.

The UAE SWAT Challenge, hosted by the Dubai Police, is an annual competition organized to foster an exchange of tactical techniques and skills among international SWAT teams.

The event highlights mental sharpness and physical endurance of participants.

The 13-man delegation will participate in the said competition from February 3-7, where they will test their mettle against the 81 other SWAT teams representing 70 countries through a gauntlet of tactical and operational challenges.

As a token of support, Abalos pledged P50,000 for each member of the SAF delegation.

This, as Abalos hopes that the competition will not only be centered around winning but also for the improvement of the local cops' prowess in ensuring peace and order in our communities.

“Life is a continuous learning process. A good way of learning is being exposed to international competitions,” he said.

Abalos continued: “This is where we gauge our ability, this is where we establish our current benchmark.”

“In this competition, take note of the advancements made by other countries. This will not only help bolster ours, but will also be instrumental in saving lives in the future,” the Secretary stressed.

Abalos likewise urged the delegates to “carry not only their families and communities in this competition, but the whole country and its pride as well.”