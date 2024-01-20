One tough Gorilla

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Corning Inc. announced that Galaxy S24 Ultra devices will feature Corning’s new Corning Gorilla Armor cover material.

Gorilla Armor offers an unparalleled combination of durability and visual clarity, delivering a richer display in sunlight and greater protection against damage caused by daily wear.

“Corning’s Gorilla Glass, together with the Galaxy S series, have driven innovation and made significant progress toward achieving greater durability,” said Kwangjin Bae, EVP and head of the mechanical R&D team, mobile experience business at Samsung Electronics.

“This partnership has made it possible for people to use our products with confidence and peace of mind.”

Corning Gorilla Armor is a different kind of smartphone cover material. Compared to a typical glass surface, Corning Gorilla Armor reduces reflection by up to 75 percent, which enhances display readability and minimizes screen reflections in almost any environment.

Corning’s new cover material optimizes durability on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. In Corning lab tests, Gorilla Armor demonstrated superior durability when compared against competitive aluminosilicate cover glasses.