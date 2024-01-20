Malasakit Center gives utility man hope amid adversity

Raul Dorado, 59 years old, formerly employed as a utility worker in Dasmariñas, Cavite, reflects the core and compassion of the Malasakit Center, an initiative earlier spearheaded by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

His story is an example of how the program assists Filipinos with health-related difficulties while giving them hope for a healthier future.

Raul began experiencing severe abdominal pain in 2016, a condition that progressively worsened.

After a series of medical consultations revealed a significant health issue, Raul faced a daunting journey of treatments and hospital visits.

The financial and emotional burden of Raul’s condition weighed heavily on his family. His wife recounted their struggles, saying he forced himself to work despite his ailment.

Their plight worsened when hospitals hesitated to release him due to unpaid bills.

Their turning point came with the Malasakit Center at the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila City.

The Malasakit Center program, known for bridging the gap between patients and medical care, provided them with the necessary assistance.

The centers, located in various hospitals nationwide, aim to reduce a patient’s financial burden by pooling resources from the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Currently, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients’ medical expenses. The DoH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around 10 million Filipinos.

Raul expressed his profound gratitude to Go and the Malasakit Center, saying he hopes the program will continue to support those struggling with medical crises.

For his part, Go said that his vision for the Malasakit Centers extends beyond providing aid and focuses on the collective efforts of the government to promote compassion and solidarity in times of crisis.

Aside from the Malasakit Centers, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the Republic Act 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which was signed into law on August 24.

The law mandates the establishment of specialty centers within existing DoH regional hospitals which will provide specialized healthcare closer to all regions nationwide.