LE SSERAFIM, ATEEZ, The Rose to dominate Coachella 2024

South Korean acts LE SSERAFIM and ATEEZ, and rock band The Rose are set to perform at this year’s highly anticipated arts and music festival Coachella.
On 17 January, the organizers revealed the much-awaited Coachella lineup on their social media pages. Lana Del Ray, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat will headline the event from 12 April until 21 April.
ATEEZ, which consists of Seonghwa, Hongjoong, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho, is set to make history as the first K-pop boy group to participate in Coachella this upcoming April.
The eight-piece boy group held their concert tour, The Fellowship: Break The Wall, in Manila last September 2023.
Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM will soon join the ranks of popular girl groups BLACKPINK and aespa as Coachella headliners.
The quintet of Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae is expected to perform their chart-dominating hits “FEARLESS,” “UNFORGIVEN” and “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebard’s Wife.”
The girl group recently met Filipino fans for the first time as they graced the star-studded Asia Artists Awards at the Philippine Arena last December.
Lastly, the indie-rock band The Rose will be making festival-goers swoon this April with their hit songs such as “RED,” “She’s In The Rain” and “sorry.”
Filipino fans of the indie-rock band who can’t make it to Coachella need not fret, because the band will be bringing its Dawn to Dusk Asia Tour to Manila on 26 January at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Founded in 1999, Coachella is an annual music and arts festival that spotlights some of the world’s most popular artists and rising acts in the music industry through multiple live music stages for two consecutive weekends.
Apart from BLACKPINK and aespa, some Korean acts who have previously appeared at Coachella are Ee, Epic High, HYUKOH, Jambinai, BIGBANG, 2NE1, BIBI, Jackson Wang, DPR LIVE, DPR IAN and Loren.