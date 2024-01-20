LE SSERAFIM, ATEEZ, The Rose to dominate Coachella 2024

On 17 January, the organizers revealed the much-awaited Coachella lineup on their social media pages. Lana Del Ray, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat will headline the event from 12 April until 21 April.

ATEEZ, which consists of Seonghwa, Hongjoong, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho, is set to make history as the first K-pop boy group to participate in Coachella this upcoming April.

The eight-piece boy group held their concert tour, The Fellowship: Break The Wall, in Manila last September 2023.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM will soon join the ranks of popular girl groups BLACKPINK and aespa as Coachella headliners.

The quintet of Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae is expected to perform their chart-dominating hits “FEARLESS,” “UNFORGIVEN” and “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebard’s Wife.”

The girl group recently met Filipino fans for the first time as they graced the star-studded Asia Artists Awards at the Philippine Arena last December.