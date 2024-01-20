Gov’t reaches out to tech-centric MSMEs in Mindanao

The government is seeking more ideas on technology products from micro, small and medium enterprises or MSMEs in Mindanao which have received over P72 million in startup funds from the Department of Science and Technology.

In a Viber message to the Daily Tribune, the DoST said it has started the second leg of this year’s research and development or R&D call conference held in Cagayan De Oro City in Misamis Oriental.

The conference featured DoST-funded businesses and technology R&D centers where entrepreneurs can test and enhance their business ideas, and university-led projects which can inspire MSMEs as part of the business owners’ process in accessing government funds for business expansion.

Projects

The projects include the “Energy Harvesting for Battery-less IoT Device Operation” by the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.

This technology deals with consumer electronics devices that use the internet and can run on low power.

Another is the Business Incubation Technology Entrepreneurship and Startups of the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines.

This program links entrepreneurs, investors and technology and business mentors who are engaged in the information and communications technology sector.

Last year, the program helped 22 entrepreneurs materialize their business ideas and market them into products or services.

Lastly, there is the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program which provides technical advice to entrepreneurs so they can improve their products or services.

Technologies

The program focuses on technologies related to metals and engineering, apart from agriculture, furniture and handicrafts.

Interested MSMEs may visit https://dpmis.dost.gov.ph/ for more details on projects proposals and funding.