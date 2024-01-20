Campos-Peña team to beat in Makati?

In all likelihood, the tandem of Makati Congressmen Luis “Ironman” Campos and Romulo “Kid” Peña of the second and first congressional districts is the team to beat in the upcoming 2025 elections.

By all indications, Campos will be running as mayor to replace his wife, last termer Makati Mayor Abby Binay, and Peña will be his running mate as vice mayor in what is billed as the “Dream Team” of the Makati polls.

Their strength showed with the reception they get whenever they appear in community gatherings be it in the first and second districts of Makati.

Observers said that even if the second district, which is the bailiwick of Campos, has been dissipated due to the Supreme Court ruling handing over the jurisdiction of the 10 Enlisted Men’s Barrio (EMBO) to Taguig City, the strength of the duo remains formidable.

Even if the 10 EMBO’s have been handed to Taguig City the team of Campos and Peña are still visible in wakes in every barangay which showed that they continue to care with the residents who’ve been their constituents for so many years.

Residents of EMBOs are very thankful to them because they still have time to console and ask what help they can offer.

At this juncture, no group has yet to signify who among the politicos in Makati City will challenge the Campos-Peña tandem.

Even Makati City Mayor Abby Binay has said that she sees her husband Congressman Luis Campos Jr., as her successor in Makati adding she believes that her husband could sustain the upcoming local projects for the city.

The lady mayor said that it is clear that there are many more projects needed to be done after 2025, and there is only one person she can trust to do it and that is none other than her husband.

On the other hand, Mayor Abby said she is still giving herself time to plan her next political steps as she serves her last term.

Her decision on what she would do will be announced by March on whether she will run for Taguig mayor in 2025 or not.

Several options was cited by Abby that make it difficult for her to decide what to do next.

“I can go national, I can run for Congress, I can run for the Senate, I can run for mayor, I can decide not to run di ba, I can become a full-time wife, I can study. So I am lucky that I have that many options, that is why it’s difficult what will I do next,” Abby said.