Bong Go lauds turnover of Super Health Center in Sarangani Province

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, commended the Local Government Unit of Malungon, Sarangani Province, and the Department of Health (DOH) led by Sec. Ted Herbosa for the turnover of the town's Super Health Center in Barangay Malandag on Thursday, January 19.

A day prior, he had personally attended the turnover ceremony for another Super Health Center in Brgy. Lagundi, Kiamba in the same province. The Super Health Center in Maasim town held its groundbreaking on Thursday as well.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between Go, the Department of Health, local government units, and fellow legislators. Together, they have successfully allocated funding for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and an additional 132 scheduled for 2024. The DOH plays a key role in identifying strategic locations for these centers.

Particularly in Sarangani Province, funding has been allocated for constructing Super Health Centers in at least six key locations. These centers are an upgraded version of rural health units, offering a wide range of essential health services. This includes database management, outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation areas, diagnostic services (such as laboratory tests, x-rays, ultrasounds), pharmacy services, and ambulatory surgical units.

Additionally, they offer specialized services like EENT care, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, and telemedicine for remote diagnosis and treatment.

In a message, Go reiterated his commitment to the establishment of more Super Health Centers across the Philippines.

“Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya. Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas,” Go said.

During the event, Go's Malasakit Team also distributed food packs, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to barangay health workers and indigents in the area.

Go then highlighted the Malasakit Center at Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in General Santos City further emphasizing healthcare accessibility. These centers, available nationwide, provide Filipinos with easy access to medical assistance from various government agencies.

The Malasakit Center is designed to provide Filipinos convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by DOH, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Go, as the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act or the RA 11463, noted that these centers have assisted approximately ten million Filipinos according to DOH data.

“Huwag n’yo nang tagalan, pa-checkup na kaagad kayo sa ospital at huwag n’yo na hong alalahanin ang babayaran ninyo sa ospital. Tutulungan ho namin kayo. Ang importante po ay masalba lang natin ang buhay ng bawat isa,” urged Go.

“Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” he added.

Lastly, the senator is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the recently enacted RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, further supported the development in the province in the concretion of the NHW junction Lebe-Tablao-Sipling-Banawag, NHW Luan-Ticulab-Café and Malalag-Batian provincial roads; construction of a multipurpose building for the public terminal; and construction of a lined canal in Brgy. Malalag in Maitum, Sarangani Province.