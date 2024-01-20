Bea-Dominic on a ‘dreamy winter wonderland’ trip to Japan

Bea Alonzo recently clarified that her trip to Japan with fiance Dominic Roque was not for a prenuptial shoot.

The country, she said, happens to be the couple’s favorite.

“Japan talaga ‘yung favorite place namin. Doon nag-start kasi ‘yung love story namin,” Alonzo told GMA’s Cata Tibayan in an interview.

Hence it was a “dreamy winter wonderland trip” for the couple who, based on their Instagram posts, appears to have gone to Japan during the last week of December to early January.

Alonzo said they went skiing and snowboarding in Sapporo, and locked in their love for each other with a love lock in Mount Moiwa’s railings.

Despite the sweetness in their photos uploaded to social media, Alonzo said they weren’t for a prenuptial shoot.

The two became a couple in January 2021, with the actress confirming their relationship seven months later. Roque then went down on one knee on 18 July during a photo shoot by Alonzo in Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bataan.

“I was there for a shoot, but little did I know that the next thing that would happen would change our lives forever,” Alonzo captioned in an Instagram post that documented the moment.

On 13 January, Alonzo starred in a Magpakailanman episode. Alonzo portrayed a character with bipolar disorder, in an episode close to her heart since she is a mental health advocate.

Additionally, she will soon star in the GMA primetime series Widow’s War alongside Carla Abellana and Gabbi Garcia.