AWESM CEBU IGNITES UNFORGETTABLE SINULOG EXPERIENCES

Dive into the vibrant world of AweSM Cebu Artscape - a colossal explosion of creativity at SM Seaside, Mountain Wing until January 31, 2024.Celebrate Sinulog, the country’s grandest festival, at your favorite SM malls in Cebu! Immerse yourself in the excitement of festive events at the core of the Sinulog Festival this month of January with the AweSM Cebu campaign.

The Sinulog Festival in Cebu is a vibrant and deeply-rooted religious celebration that traces its origins to the Feast of the Sto. Niño.

SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Cebu, as part of the AweSM Cebu initiative, offer a vibrant and culturally rich experience for both locals and tourists when they visit the two SM malls in Cebu City this Sinulog 2024.

RELIGIOUS EXHIBITION

To start off the celebration, SM City Cebu and Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. present the Treasures of Devotion, a virtual exhibition of religious objects or objects of devotion. Through photo and video documentation, the religious objects found in diocesan and parish museums and private collections in Cebu were catalogued, unearthing layers of memories and experiences accrued by generations of believers and discovering stories of faith and devotion as shown, shaped, and sustained by these religious artifacts. The exhibition is located at the first level of the North Wing, and is ongoing until January 31.

The Order of Saint Augustine brings to the Cebuanos the OSANino @ 40 exhibit at the Cube Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu which is ongoing until January 21, 2024. The Augustinian Friars of the Province of Sto. Niño de Cebu – Philippines celebrate with great joy the 40th anniversary of their juridical existence as a Province and with grateful hearts thank the Lord for this grace-filled period of religious witnessing to the Charism of the Order and of fruitful service to the Church in the Philippines and in other parts of the world.

ART EXHIBIT

Shoppers are also invited to witness the Sto. Nino painting exhibit by Friday Group Sessionistas from January 10 to 24 at the level 3 Seaview Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu. The exhibit highlights on the Santo Niño and is timed with the celebration of the Sinulog festival, which honors the Holy Child.