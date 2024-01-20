204 vessels join Sto. Nino Fluvial Procession

Senor Sto. Niño de Cebu with St. Joseph and Our Lady of Guadalupe or the Sagrada Familia on board MV 8 galleon were joined by 204 vessels for the Fluvial Procession this 20 January.

The Fluvial Procession is one of the most awaited events in the Fiesta Senor calendar. This is the 459th Feast celebration. It was held along Mactan traversing the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Cebu.

Devotees of the Senor Sto. Niño came to witness the procession on sea walls,on ports,on the streets and even vessels to show their undying devotion to the Holy Child.

After the Fluvial Procession, the Sagrada Familia were brought to the Basilica Minore del Sto Nino de Cebu for the reenactment of the First Mass and Baptism.

The 2-hour long Fluvial Procession reached Pier 1 in Cebu City and greeted by a warm welcome by the Basilica Rector, Rev. Fr. Nelson Zerda, OSA together with the pilgrims and devotees.

At the Basilica was the commemoration of the planting of the Cross, the first baptism,mass and wedding in Cebu. This marked the introduction of Christianity in the Philippines in 1521.

Of the 204 marine vessels registered with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), 137 were motorbancas, 30 merchant vessels, 27 tugboats,six yachts,three aluminium boats, and one speed boat.

This was the first time and will be historic that St. Joseph from the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City joined the procession. The first time that the Sagrada Familia were on board.

Meanwhile, the Sinulog Grand Parade at the South Road Properties (SRP) will be participated By 17 contingents including guest performers such as Cebu City Government, ChunCheon Nongak Preservation Association from South Korea, Bacolod Masskara Festival from Bacolod City, and the Bureau of Fire Protection 7.

Competing in the Sinulog-based category are Abellana National School, Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe, Hut-ong SA Lunhawng Mamumuo SA Pamilyang Cebu Gen, and Barangay Bulacao.

For the free interpretation category to compete include Tribung Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of the Municipality of San Jose, Dinagat Islands Province, Tribu Mabolokon of Barangay Mabolo, and Tribu Divinohanon of Divino Amore Academy.

Tribu Lumad Basakanon, an internationally acclaimed dance troupe from Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City will be competing under the free interpretation category.