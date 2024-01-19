York University, Benilde partner for joint academic, project dev’t

Through the mutual pursuit, the two institutions seek to promote exchange between their learners, educators and administrative staff through informative abroad classes, including short-term summer overseas, internships, practicum and globally networked learning experiences.

It likewise aims to conduct shared seminars, conferences, and intellectual meetings. Supervision of graduate students will be part of the agenda.

This will also lead to the promotion of scientific materials and documents of the same interest.

YU, on the other hand, is known as the leading international teaching and research institution, which holds Canada’s largest Liberal Arts Program, the only Space Engineering Program in the country, a new Global Health and unique cross-discipline Digital Media courses.

Benilde is recognized for pioneering, innovative and emerging fields of specialization in Deaf Applied Studies, design and arts, hospitality management and tourism, as well as business and diplomatic affairs.