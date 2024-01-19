PBBM leads inauguration of JG Summit's expanded petrochem complex

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said the Expanded Petrochemicals Manufacturing Complex of JG Summit Holdings, Inc. is a testament to Filipino skills and a "proof of concept" for his administration's economic policies.

In his speech during the complex's inauguration in Batangas, Marcos highlighted the complex's significance beyond its cutting-edge technology.

He called it a "tribute to Filipino skills," a symbol of business confidence, and an example of the country's manufacturing resurgence.

"This is more than just a factory. It's a symbol of Filipino ingenuity, a testament to the unwavering belief of Mr. John Gokongwei in our country, and a key element in our vision for a revitalized manufacturing sector," Marcos said.

Marcos emphasized the factory's role in creating jobs, boosting the economy, and attracting further investments.

He noted its contribution to the "upstream" sector, supplying essential materials to countless downstream industries and driving value chain development.

"This complex is a critical link in our industrialization strategy. It secures a vital production ingredient, generates thousands of jobs, and paves the way for an estimated P215 billion in economic growth next year," Marcos said.

Marcos Jr. reiterated his government's commitment to supporting Filipino businesses and achieving industrial renaissance. He commended the men and women behind the complex for their hard work and dedication, and expressed his gratitude to the Gokongwei family for their continuous investments in the Philippines.

"The Expanded Petrochemicals Manufacturing Complex is not just an engineering marvel," Marcos said. "It is a beacon of hope for a brighter future, where Filipino ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit pave the way for a more prosperous and competitive nation," he added.

Meanwhile, he lauded the vision of JG Summit founder John Gokongwei, commending his journey from humble beginnings to building "grand projects of national importance."

Marcos described Gokongwei as a person who embodies "guts and grit," who dared to venture into new frontiers and build successful businesses while "generating profit with honor."

"Mr. John's story is one of overcoming adversity and building something remarkable," said Marcos Jr. "His dedication to building a better future for Filipinos is reflected in this complex, just as it is in the diverse portfolio of JG Summit across various industries."

Marcos linked Gokongwei's optimism to his own administration's "Build, Better, More" agenda. He pointed out JG Summit's diverse portfolio, ranging from airlines to chemicals and from housing to electronics, as a testament to the company's expansive vision.

The President then expressed his hope that Gokongwei's dedication to the Filipino people and his faith in the country will inspire the new stewards of his legacy to continue making a positive impact.