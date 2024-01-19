Shopping spree

Getting caught shoplifting could cost more than losing one’s good reputation.

A New Zealand lawmaker reportedly tried to steal items from Scotties Boutique, a high-end clothing store in the Auckland suburb of Ponsonby, and another similar shop last month.

When accusations of shoplifting against Member of Parliament Golriz Ghahraman of the Green Party surfaced, she issued a public apology and quit her post.

In a statement on 9 January, Ghahraman cited work stress and mental health problems as reasons for her behavior.

Meanwhile, Roderick Jackson, of Waskom, Texas, alleged that he was shamed when police handcuffed him for alleged shoplifting at a Walmart store in Omaha, Nebraska, USA.

Jackson is suing the retail giant, claiming that “he was racially profiled and falsely accused of a crime which led to him being arrested,” the New York Post reported.

Curiously, the recent lawsuit was similar to the one he filed in March 2021 when the alleged shoplifting and arrest happened. Moreover, the new lawsuit related to the 2021 incident has similar demands to the previous one.

Claiming he suffered “emotional stress and pain from the handcuffs,” Jackson demanded huge damages from Walmart.

The complainant is seeking $100 million in damages or free unlimited shopping at any Walmart store for life, according to NYP.

As in the first lawsuit, which the court dismissed, Walmart is seeking the dismissal of Jackson’s latest complaint.