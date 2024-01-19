Realtors press comprehensive plan for Pambansang Pabahay

The National Real Estate Association will launch various initiatives to stimulate activities within the real estate sector as part of the group’s vision of a robust and vibrant industry.

Red J. Rosales, NREA’s new national president, laid out the objectives following the association’s recent Strategic Planning Session and Board Meeting at the Makati Sports Club.

Consultant Imelda C. Magtoto, NREA chairperson, disclosed that the NREA’s upcoming year-round activities are expected to empower members and real estate practitioners in their quest to boost the country’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program, which aims to see every Filipino have a home to call their own.

All these projects will run under the 2024 theme: “NREA Realizing the Dream of a Thriving Real Estate Industry.”

The following committees were formed to implement NREA’s programs and projects this year: (1) Network Expansion, headed by VP-Chapters Zenaida Fruto; (2) Revenue Generation, led by treasurer Nicole Lim Choa; (3) Engagements, led by VP-Internal Jovi Francis Tupaz along with vice chair trustee Alma Grace Sarra; (4) Education, led by Trustee and Education chairman Rodolfo Leonen; (5) Advocacy, led by VP-External Lawyer Ador Z. Tolentino, Jr.; and (6) Public Relations, headed by PRO Christian Mulingbayan, along with vice chair Christopher Cahilig.

President Rosales also announced his five-point plan for the NREA:

First, the enhancement of member engagements and benefits. The NREA hopes to develop a comprehensive engagement strategy to drive members to participate in organizational activities and decision-making processes. Part of these will be establishing a mentorship program and creating exclusive perks and benefits for NREA members.

Second, the promotion of industry research and thought leadership. The organization is set to establish an NREA Research Center to spearhead research initiatives, analyze and study industry data, and generate actionable recommendations for the sector’s growth and development.

Third, expanding global partnerships and market access by establishing an international presence for NREA through overseas offices and representatives that can provide localized support and services to Filipino real estate professionals operating abroad.

Fourth, the acceptance of social responsibility and sustainability. An NREA Sustainability Task Force will be mounted to develop and implement sustainable practices within the organization and encourage members to adopt environmentally conscious real estate strategies.

Lastly, the empowerment of the next generation of real estate leaders. An NREA Youth Council will provide a platform for young members to engage with the organization, share their perspectives, and contribute to NREA’s growth and innovation.

Indeed, the year 2024 is looking bright for the NREA. They hope to build on their reputation and goodwill within the industry and continue working with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development as a longtime partner and collaborator. With their focus on these objectives, president Red J. Rosales is confident that the NREA will affirm its status as the “One-Stop Trade Organization.”