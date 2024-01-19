PCG, BFAR operations nab illegal fishers

TACLOBAN CITY — The Philippine Coast Guard teamed up with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to conduct patrols in Samar Sea to curb illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities in the rich fishing ground of Eastern Visayas.

This week, the joint team apprehended two commercial fishing boats operating on the said water that were using the banned Modified Danish Seine locally known as hulbot-hulbot.

BFAR regional information officer Christine Gresola said that the two commercial fishing vessels were found fishing on the municipal waters of Daram Island and Tarangnan town in Samar.

She added that the owner of the said commercial fishing vessel that was apprehended in Daram abandoned the boat and none of its crew was identified.

Gresola said the use of the Modified Danish Seine is responsible for the destruction of marine habitats because its tom weights and heavily weighted scare lines scrapes the seabed destroying coral reefs, seagrass and other fishery marine life habitats.

Under the amended Fisheries Code of the Philippines, fishermen found using this method face a penalty of up to P2 million and a jail time of up to six months.

The BFAR official added that illegal fishing gears were seized from these vessels and both boats were impounded at the Fishery Protection Law Enforcement Group 8 Carigara Substation for proper disposition and custodial safekeeping.

Meanwhile, the owner of the abandoned boat will be facing an additional administrative fine ranging from P1 million to P2 million for violating Section 115 or Obstruction to Fishery Law Enforcement Officer.