NEWS

PBBM tours expanded JG Summit petrochem complex

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. tours the expanded petrochemicals manufacturing complex of JG Summit Olefins Corporation on Friday, 19 January 2024 in Batangas City. Joining the president during the tour are JG Summit Holdings President and CEO Lance Gokongwei, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, JG Summit Holdings Chairman James Go, SVP Didier Marc Laurent Chapon, and JG Summit Olefins Corporations President and CEO Arnel Santos. | via Yummie Dingding / PPA Pool