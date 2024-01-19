Manila mobilizes for Sto. Niño Feast

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has mobilized city government departments to ensure a smooth and secure Sto. Niño Feast procession in Tondo this Sunday.

The mayor issued directives to various agencies, including the Manila Police District headed by the newly promoted Director Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay, who was tasked to deploy sufficient personnel along the procession route.

The event is expected to draw larger crowds than usual after being suspended during the pandemic, along with the “Traslacion” procession in Quiapo.

Other departments involved in the preparations include the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, city hospitals, the City Engineer’s Office, and the Department of Public Services.

The Sto. Niño Feast, traditionally held on the third Sunday of January, returns to Tondo after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. Devotees would join the long procession, carrying statues and images of the Holy Child Jesus, as part of a centuries-old tradition.

The event features vibrant processions, lively “ati-atihan” performances, street dancing, banner-waving, and fervent chants of “Viva, Sto. Niño!” Daylong masses are also held in honor of the Sto. Niño.

The tradition’s roots trace back over 500 years, linked to the arrival of Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan in Cebu in 1519. Magellan, in service to Spain, introduced Christianity and the Santo Niño, a baby Jesus image gifted to the Queen of Cebu, to the Philippine natives.

The MTPB and the MPD-Traffic Enforcement Unit will implement road closures and rerouting measures.

Closures will be implemented at N. Zamora St. from Moriones St. to Chacon St.; Sta. Maria St. from Moriones St. to Morga St.; Nolasco St. from Juan Luna St. to Morga St.; Ortega St. from Asuncion St. to Soliman St.; Lakandula St. from Asuncion St. to Ilaya St.; Chacon St. from N. Zamora St. to Juan Luna St.; and Soliman St. from Morga St. to Zamora/Ortega St.

Motorist Advisories:

Traffic had been rerouted as follows for those going to the Tondo Church: From Nolasco St., turn right at Morga St., then straight to Tuazon St. and Wagas St., or turn left at Asuncion St. to CM Recto Ave.

From Pritil to N. Zamora St., turn left at Moriones St., then proceed to Juan Luna St. From CM Recto/Asuncion St., turn left at Lakandula St.

The closures will be in effect starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and to anticipate delays. Public transportation options, such as buses and jeepneys, may also be affected.