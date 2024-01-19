Liza back as law mentor

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos has resumed her teaching duties as a law professor at West Visayas State University in Iloilo City.

In her social media post on Friday, the First Lady shared her happiness at being reunited with her students at the WVSU College of Law.

She also lauded her students’ success on their tests.

“Felt good to see my students again. Glad you all passed,” the First Lady said in an Instagram post.

The First Lady teaches courses on law on public officers and administrative law at the state institution.