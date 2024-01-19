Iconic shots with Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G? YOU BET!

When Xiaomi gathered hundreds of influencers and journalists from several countries for the launch of its Redmi Note 13 series of smartphones in Bangkok, Thailand this week, it made as clear as a 200-megapixel camera the thrust of its latest offerings.

From the Philippines alone, ID8 gathered about 40 social and mainstream media personalities for what Xiaomi described as its biggest launch ever in Southeast Asia, following its previous foray in Malaysia.

With its mantra, “Every shot iconic,” Xiaomi’s aspiration to provide the tools of choice for up-and-coming content creators and everyday shooters without them breaking the bank was there for all to see.

TechnoGizmo put one of the five new mid-tier Xiaomi smartphones — the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G — to its paces, and, to cut to the chase, it certainly has a winner going for it in terms of a one-phone-does-it-all value for its target market.

Just below the top offering, the 13 Pro 5G ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to photography, videography, ease of use, gaming, and, of course, binge-watching movies and music videos.

Dolby Atmos, Vision

The 1.5K resolution and 120Hz maximum refresh rate of the phone’s 6.67” AMOLED display, coupled with its SnapDragon 7s Gen. 2 processor, backstopped by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision processing, ensure “cinema-grade audio and visual enjoyment.”

As the multiple refresh rate options are adaptive, a balance between power consumption and a more stable display can be struck while having a “smoother viewing experience” for hours running on a 5100mAh battery.

A quick-charging 67W system minimizes downtime for the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, whether one is producing videos for online posting, consuming multimedia by other creators, or just lazily browsing the Internet.

In terms of styling, Xiaomi called it a “classic deco camera” design; its slim 7.98mm body, ultra-thin 2.27mm bottom bezel making for a diminutive, but solid phone, thanks to its use of a shock-absorbing layer, strengthened frame corners, and an interior made of aluminum composite material and thick PCBs.

Torture tests

Splash- and dust-proof with an IP54 rating, the front fascia is clad in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, translating, according to Xiaomi’s product literature, to its being “more resistant to drops and scratches.” This may be an understatement considering that the Redmi Note 13 series passed 3,000 compression, 300 roller, 28,000 drop, and 10,000 USB port tests.

But as Xiaomi highlights the imaging credo of the 200MP Redmi Note 13, there’s a need to look at what lies behind the claim in terms of specifications.

Here, videos and photos are handled by a 200MP main camera (1/1.4” sensor, 16-in-1 pixel binning, 7P lens with ALD, and f/1.65); 8MP ultrawide camera; and a 2MP macro camera.

“The flagship-level 7P lens design and the adoption of ALD ultra-low reflective optical coating can effectively reduce glare and ghosting. The f/1.65 large aperture for night scenes and a maximum pixel size of 2.24μm significantly improve light intake and light sensitivity for clearer night imaging,” says Xiaomi.

Nonetheless, all of the above hardware would be of little use to those not blessed with steady shooting hands. They are, however, covered two ways: First, by optical image stabilization, and second, by electronic image stabilization, either or both acting “like an invisible tripod.”

Lighting the night

Shooting night market scenes in Bangkok, we found no need to unsheathe the smartphone gimbal, as the OIS alone proved enough to compensate for shaky hands and camera movement. The EIS would be a reassuring, if not a last option, for those moments when a user is on a moving platform.

So, what’s the verdict? Shooting 4K videos in the lobby of the Marriott Hotel Sukhumbit proved the RedMi Note 13 Pro 5G is indeed capable of creating “iconic shots” even in very light-challenging scenarios. Night shots, whether video or photo, can, with proper set-up, match the best other phones can offer.

As for the 200MP main camera, it can certainly serve the needs of photojournalists on the go who just need to take quick, publication-worthy shots without taking those pro cameras out of the bag. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is a versatile device that can be useful for both work and play.