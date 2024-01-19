GoTyme, Bayad tie up for bill payment services

GoTyme customers now have access to a variety of biller brands following the sealing of a partnership between GoTyme Bank, one of the country’s fastest-growing digital banks, and Bayad, the pioneer brand in the outsourced payment collection system in the Philippines, for bill payment services.

A joint venture between the Gokongwei group of companies and the multi-country digital banking group Tyme, GoTyme through its partnership with Bayad enables bill payment services covering household utilities, tollway RFID load, e-loading, telco, internet, government contributions, and many others.

Tailor-made for the increasingly e-payment-savvy Filipino market, the GoTyme app provides the convenience of a one-stop digital shopping experience.

Free GoTyme Bank Visa

debit card

Customers opening a GoTyme Bank account can also avail themselves of a free GoTyme Bank Visa debit card in kiosks located within the retail footprint of the Robinsons group such as Robinsons Supermarket, The Marketplace, and Robinsons Department Store across the country.

These GoTyme Bank Visa cards can be used for over-the-counter payments such as for shopping and cash withdrawals.

With GoTyme, customers can take advantage of having access to a variety of biller brands powered by Bayad.

GoTyme and Bayad app users are also able to transfer funds with each other.

Convenient monthly bills payment

“Through our partnership with Bayad, GoTyme customers can now conveniently pay their monthly bills. They don’t need to take time out of their busy schedules to ensure that their bills are paid on time. Now our users can manage their finances from the comfort of their homes,” said GoTyme Bank co-CEO Albert Tinio.

For his part, Bayad president and CEO Lawrence Ferrer stated that they take pride in their over 3,000 biller brands which they are keen on also integrating with their payment channel partners like GoTyme Bank.

“Bayad has been committed to making digital finance more accessible and easier for Filipinos. Through our partnership with GoTyme Bank, we are optimistic that we will further the financial inclusion in the country,” according to Ferrer.