Fugitive’s eight-year run ends

Manila Police District officers apprehended on Thursday a 39-year-old man who has been evading arrest for the last eight years.

The suspect nabbed last 18 January along A.H. Lacson Avenue, corner Tayuman Street., Sta. Cruz Manila, was identified as John Carlos Canchico Santos, 39, single, a resident of Sta. Cruz.

He was apprehended under a warrant issued by Judge Silvino Pampilo Jr. of the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 26, with bail for his temporary freedom while undergoing trial pegged at P100,000.

Santos was held at the MPD police station 3 pending the return of the arrest warrant to the issuing court for the issuance of a commitment order.

Previously, he was the most wanted person in the whole of Manila.