Farm-to-market road in Aurora completed

The Department of Public Works and Highways recently finished a 60-lineal-meter concrete bridge connecting farming communities to potential markets in San Juan, Aurora Province.

The Biclat Bridge was completed along A.C. Buencamino Street and features stone masonry and grouted riprap as protection from scouring. 38 solar street lights were installed, and thermoplastic pavement markings and road safety signage were placed to ensure road safety.

The bridge also covers a 454-meter road and a flood-mitigating structure with an access ramp, providing locals of Diablo and Dibut towns, which were said to be once isolated, with convenient and safer transportation.

According to DPWH Aurora District Engineer Roderick Andal, the completed infrastructure is a ‘crucial link’ in transporting the farmers’ crops to markets.

The bridge was constructed under the 2023 General Appropriations Act, with a P55.85 million allocation.