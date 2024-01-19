Enderun, UHWO guarantee global academic excellence

Enderun Colleges announces its collaboration with the University of Hawai‘i–West O‘ahu (UHWO), solidifying a 2+2 Transfer and Articulation Program.

This initiative guarantees Enderun students’ acceptance with Junior standing at UHWO’s Business Administration and Creative Media Programs.

Key highlights of the partnership include a seamless transition to a US university, allowing students to enroll in the program and enjoy a pathway to UHWO, saving up to one million pesos in tuition fees. Additionally, students can enhance their credentials with certificates from UCLA Extension integrated into the Enderun curriculum, providing a competitive edge in the professional market.

Students will also gain access to invaluable networking opportunities through Enderun’s industry partners and UHWO’s connections in the vibrant technology and media hubs of the West Coast, including the Silicon Valley.

In addition, language proficiency is prioritized through Enderun’s IELTS program, preparing students for success in both academic and professional environments in the US.

The signing ceremony was attended by Enderun Colleges’ chief operating officer Daniel Perez, Dean of the College of Architecture and Design Nikki Tayag, UH West O‘ahu Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Harald Barkhoff, and Chancellor, Maenette Benham.

“This collaboration represents a significant step in global education, offering students the unparalleled opportunity to study in two different countries and at two esteemed institutions,” Perez said.

By immersing themselves in diverse cultural and educational environments, students will gain a broader perspective, enhancing their global understanding and competency. He added, “We deeply value this partnership, as it not only symbolizes our commitment to providing exceptional educational experiences but also bridges the gap between distinct cultures, preparing our students to become well-rounded, internationally-minded leaders of tomorrow. This initiative is a testament to our dedication to fostering global connections and enriching the educational journey of our students.”