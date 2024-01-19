Elevate lifestyle with an upscale beach home

Imagine the sensory delight one would derive from a condo dwelling that looks out not on traffic-clogged streets but on the lush naturescape that surrounds it. Visualize this residential suite as your serene retreat tucked within the picturesque Pico De Loro Cove in Nasugbu, Batangas, affording residents a generous view of nature and the mountainscape.

This is Pico Terraces, Hamilo Coast's newest residential community. Developed by Costa Del Hamilo Inc., a duly recognized company under SM Prime. Pico Terraces was initially launched earlier this year. Yet, a few months later, it is now offering its second building, an achievement that reflects people's growing preference for residences that positively impact health and well-being.

Indeed, with observations derived from the post-pandemic and home seekers' requirements in such abodes, Pico Terraces stands out as one highly covetable leisure home. Its buoyant sales performance affirms its status as an innovative and attractive leisure home option.

Spanning 2.3 hectares, Pico Terraces' generous open spaces, accounting for 80% of the total land area, seamlessly integrate with the natural wonders of Pico De Loro Cove. Ideal for residents who seek rest and recreation, Pico Terraces is a gated community that also boasts an extensive array of resort-like amenities such as a series of cascading-themed pools, cabanas, clubhouse, grand lawn, kids' play area, nature trail, outdoor fitness area, and barbecue area. Pico Terraces also features indoor facilities such as a function hall, fitness center, and resident's lounge, all for the exclusive use of Pico Terraces' unit owners.