Davao airport flights diverted due to shear line

Davao Region's Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported that on Thursday, 18 January, three domestic flights at Davao International Airport (DIA) had been diverted because of unfavorable weather brought about by the shear line.

Among the affected flights are CebGo, which operates from Zamboanga to Davao and Cagayan to Davao, as well as the PALex trip that operates from Manila.

Meanwhile, DIA Area Center 11 manager Rex Obcena said that the airport's flood drain systems are being monitored to ensure no clogs and prevent airside flooding.

The local government of Davao City has mandated the introduction of work-from-home policies due to the ongoing rains. However, the CAAP-Davao Region has directed its safety engineering units to carry out their duties.

Regular operations may now resume smoothly after all of the diverted flights have safely returned to DIA on Friday.

The CAAP Operations Center also reported that the weather remains clear with no signs of rainfall.