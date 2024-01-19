Cebu City hotels fully booked for Sinulog 2024

The Hotel, Resort,and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRAC) yesterday confirmed that Cebu City hotels are fully booked for the Sinulog Festival and the Feast of the Sto. Nino de Cebu.

HRRAC president Alfred Reyes told the media that the surge in bookings were in Ayala Center and South Road Properties.

"The bookings started to pick up in the first week of January," he said.

"In Ayala Center area, you can no longer reserve rooms as it were fully booked already, citing a hotel at SRP is fully booked, but other hotels, like Marco Polo Plaza, have 70 percent booked rooms," he said.

"While downtown Cebu hotels were the first to hit full occupancy, primarily booked by domestic guests, international bookings, mainly from South Korea and Taiwan, focused on Mactan hotels," Reyes added.

"It's not the same as during the pre-pandemic that the pick up months started October and November," Reyes cited.