Catholic church recognizes MVP’s humanitarian initiatives

In recognition of his decades of Christian charity and commitment to humanitarian causes, Manila Electric Company chairman and chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan has been honored by the Catholic church with the highest papal award for the laity.

During a Mass at the Manila Cathedral — Basilica of the Immaculate Conception on Wednesday, 17 January, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula, on behalf of Pope Francis, conferred the Cross Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice upon Pangilinan and eight other recipients.

The award, which translates to “For Church and Pope,” is an honor the Pope gives the laity for their service to the Catholic Church. First instituted by Pope Leo XIII in 1888, the gold medal features the images of the Apostles Peter and Paul.

“You are sent to look for many opportunities to do good for others and to make more of our brothers and sisters feel God’s care, compassion, healing, and love through you,” Cardinal Advincula said during the awarding.

Pangilinan, a long-time supporter, and member of the Board of Trustees of Caritas Manila, the leading social service arm of the Archdiocese of Manila, which implements various charitable programs nationwide, said he would continue to support other philanthropic organizations on top of the multiple foundations he leads.