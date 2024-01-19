Bong Go recognizes role of civil engineers in nation-building

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go attended the induction ceremony for the new officers, directors, and working committees of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) Davao City Chapter Inc. on Tuesday, 16 January, at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Davao City.

During his address, Senator Go expressed admiration and respect for the civil engineering community. He acknowledged the pivotal role that civil engineers play in the country’s development, emphasizing their contribution to building resilient infrastructure and fostering sustainable urban and rural communities.

“Tonight, as we gather for the induction of your new officers, directors, and working committees, we celebrate not only a transition of leadership but also the enduring spirit of excellence and dedication that defines this prestigious organization,” highlighted Go.

“Civil engineering is more than a profession; it is the bedrock upon which our society is built. You are builders of our nation's future, shaping the physical world in ways that uplift the lives of every Filipino,” he added.

He also assured the newly inducted officers of his support to the sector, promising to advocate for programs and legislative measures that will further empower them and enhance their profession.

“As we embark on this journey towards progress, sa abot ng aking makakaya bilang inyong lingkod-bayan, I will continue to support the civil engineering community. We recognize that in order to build a stronger and more vibrant nation, we must invest in our people and our infrastructure. We are dedicated to providing the resources and support necessary to bring our shared vision to life,” he said.

Go shared that he introduced Senate Bill No. 1181 to push for a stronger whole-of-nation approach in dealing with disasters in the country. The proposed measure seeks to amend Presidential Decree 1096, known as the National Building Code of the Philippines, to ensure that all buildings and structures are built according to the principle of "building back better".

“Kung mayroon kayong suggestion as civil engineers, malaki po ang inyong maitutulong... Bukas po ang aking opisina kung mayroon kayong mga suggestions or recommendations,” Go said.

In addition, Go also introduced Senate Bill No. 2114, or the Infrastructure Flagship Programs and Projects Act, a legislative proposal aimed at creating a framework to expedite the realization of major infrastructure initiatives undertaken by the national government.

The bill underscores the vital role these infrastructure projects play in fueling the nation's economic advancement. It highlights the government's role in initiating and completing projects that catalyze growth and development.

This move follows the path laid out by former president Rodrigo Duterte's "Build, Build, Build" program. This program was a cornerstone of Duterte's administration, focusing on fast-tracking the country's infrastructure overhaul. It involved a broad array of projects, ranging from constructing roads and railways to developing airports, seaports, and urban mass transit systems, all aimed at boosting infrastructure and, consequently, economic growth.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. also pledged to advance and broaden the scope of the "Build, Build, Build" Program, introducing a more varied approach to funding and strategic use of Public-Private Partnerships through the "Build Better More" initiative.

“As you step into your new roles, I encourage each of you to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. Continue to innovate, learn, and lead with a heart for service. The tasks ahead may be daunting, but I have no doubt that with your skills, passion, and dedication, you will rise to meet them,” Go encouraged.

“In closing, I would like to reiterate my heartfelt congratulations to all the inductees. May your tenure be marked by achievements that not only advance our field but also contribute significantly to the betterment of our country. Together, let us build a brighter, more resilient future for the Philippines,” he ended.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, continues to support various projects in the city, including the construction of various multipurpose buildings and local roads, the rehabilitation of water systems, drainage systems, and flood control structures in different barangays throughout the city, the construction of a 300-bed capacity infectious diseases building for SPMC, and the acquisition of ambulances.

On the same day, Go also attended the ribbon cutting and turnover ceremonies of Super Health Centers in Barangays Los Amigos and Toril Proper. He also attended the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Brgy. Dumoy.