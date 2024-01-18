Thailand eyes Phuket-Cebu direct flights — envoy

The government of Thailand is considering the idea of having direct flights from Phuket to Cebu to boost the two countries’ economies, a Thai official said Thursday.

Thailand Ambassador to the Philippines Tull Traisorat said he intended to push for the planned direct Phuket-Cebu flights within this year.

“I would love to have it happen as soon as possible, particularly within this year,” Traisorat told reporters in a chance interview at the 24th weekly membership meeting of the Rotary Club of Manila at Manila Polo Club in Makati City.

“I talked to all airlines and relevant government agencies as well. It’s good. They are considering it,” he added.

He noted that a direct flight between Phuket and Cebu would further boost the tourism industry and economies of the Philippines and Thailand.

“It would be great not only with the numbers of tourists, hotels and hospitality businesses but related businesses as well,” he said.

Traisorat explained that having direct Phuket-Cebu flights would increase the number of tourists in the Philippines and Thailand in support of the “Two Countries, One Destination” concept which the two countries have been promoting.

“Imagine, Phuket alone. We have more than 100 direct flights per week from Scandinavia, Japan, and South Korea. Around eight to 10 million tourists went to Phuket alone before the COVID pandemic,” he said.

“If you could tap only 10 percent of eight to 10 million tourists is at least nearly one million tourists already in the Philippines through Cebu,” he added.

He continued: “We should have more direct flights. At the moment, we have two flights per week for Bangkok-Cebu. I don’t think that is enough.”

Traisorat said Cebu is the “best choice” for the direct flight due to the island province’s “similarities” with Phuket.

“Phuket and Cebu’s sizes are almost the same. The nature is also the same. The commerce is in the center of the island. Nice beaches. Nice coral reefs with five stars hotels,” he said.

Traisorat said nearly 100,000 Thai nationals visited the Philippines last year, more than double the number of visitors from Thailand during the pre-COVID pandemic period.