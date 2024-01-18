Swardspeak gets own dictionary

For those still confused by gay lingo that is proliferating on social media, there’s now a handy guide on deciphering “beki” language.

The Vibal Publishing Group has released “Philippine Slang and Gay Dictionary,” described as “a daring and fearless incursion into the endlessly inventive counter language of Filipino gay and street communities.”

The gayspeak dictionary contains over 2,000 slang words, including ancillary information on etymology, usage notes, and sample sentences.

It also features a substantial glossary and bibliography, academic discussions on slang and gay language studies, and “evocative illustrations.”

“It decodes the syntax and semiotics of Philippine slang and gay language to fully understand their meaning. Dictionary entries are accompanied by ancillary information,” the publisher said.

Vibal included a warning that the dictionary might offend some readers with its “usage of explicit, offensive, and sexual words.”

“However, we will not apologize for using these words in order to widen the vocabulary of our readers so that they will not be confused, have to guess, or look stupid when they go out into the streets and interact with different social groups such as young people, sosyal (affluent), jologs (uncool), beki (gays), and iskwakwa (squatters),” noted the authors.

The dictionary, priced at P610, is now available on the publishing house’s online shop.