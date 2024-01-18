Phl, China simmer down after ‘word war’

The Philippines and China have agreed to de-escalate the tension in the West Philippine Sea, or WPS, following a series of maritime incidents between the two nations’ coast guards last year.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the agreement was made during Thursday’s 8th Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea in Shanghai, China.

The development came just two days after Beijing warned President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “not to play with fire” after he congratulated newly elected Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te and vowed to collaborate closely with him.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Wednesday slammed as “gutter-level talk” China’s statement against Mr. Marcos.

There was no mention by the DFA regarding the exchange of words between Manila and Beijing as DFA Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong convened the bilateral meeting.

“[They] had frank and productive discussions to de-escalate the situation in the South China Sea, and both sides agreed to calmly deal with incidents, if any, through diplomacy,” the DFA said. “They also agreed that continuous dialogue is important to keep the peace and stability at the sea.”

The department said that both sides “presented their respective positions on Ayungin Shoal and assured each other of their mutual commitment to avoid the escalation of tensions.”

Likewise, the Philippines and China agreed to improve maritime communication mechanisms in the South China Sea. “This includes communications between the foreign ministries and coast guards of the two countries,” the department said.

The Philippines’ and China’s relations started positively last year following Marcos Jr.’s visit to Beijing in January — his first official trip abroad in 2023.

However, the two countries’ relations immediately went south after a Chinese Coast Guard vessel reportedly harassed a Filipino fisherman in the waters off Ayungin Shoal barely a week after Marcos concluded his trip to China.

The Ayungin Shoal has become a point of contention between the two countries due to their overlapping claims. Located 105 nautical miles west of Palawan, the low-tide elevation is part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

Citing history, Beijing, for its part, insists on its territorial claim to Ayungin Shoal, which it refers to as Ren’ai Reef.

However, a 2016 ruling of The Hague-based arbitral tribunal affirmed that the Philippines has sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea, invalidating China’s nine-dash line claim over nearly the entire South China Sea. The larger South China Sea overlaps the WPS.

At the same meeting in Shanghai, the DFA said the Philippines and China also agreed to engage in maritime research exchanges.

“The Philippines and China agreed to initiate talks on possible academic exchanges on marine scientific research between Filipino and Chinese scientists,” it said.

To recall, the Supreme Court had declared the 2005 Tripartite Agreement for Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking between the Philippines, China, and Vietnam unconstitutional.

The tripartite agreement was signed by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, allowing the three countries to explore oil resources in the South China Sea.

China, the Philippines, and Vietnam are primary claimants in the South China Sea.

Teodoro meets with Japan execs

On Thursday, Teodoro met with Japanese officials to discuss further advancing Philippine-Japan maritime security ties.

Japan’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Koshikawa Kazuhiko, led a delegation that included Tanaka Hiroo, the director general of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, in paying a courtesy call on Teodoro on Thursday at the Department of National Defense in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said the meeting was to determine how the Japanese government, through its Official Development Assistance and Official Security Assistance, could enhance the Philippines’ maritime domain awareness amid the evolving security challenges in the Asian region.

To recall, the Philippines and Japan signed and exchanged notes on Japan’s OSA worth 600 million yen to procure coastal surveillance radars. The grant was given during the state visit of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to the Philippines in November last year.

During the meeting, Teodoro highlighted the importance of sustaining regional peace and stability, reaffirming the Philippines’ commitment to work with JICA in identifying maritime security cooperation projects.

The DND chief encouraged the JICA delegation to engage with other Philippine government agencies to capacitate “not just the capability requirements of the Philippine Navy, but also of maritime law enforcement agencies and Filipino fisherfolk.”

A day before, Teodoro slammed Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning for advising President Marcos to read more on the Taiwan issue after the President congratulated Lai on his poll victory.

Marcos said he looks forward to closely collaborating with Lai, which earned him a warning from Beijing “not to play with fire.”

Teodoro said Mao “stooped to such low and gutter-level talk—resorting to insulting our President and the Filipino nation, and further debasing herself, the ministry, and the party she represents in the process.”

“But then again, we should not at all be surprised — being a nation of people who enjoy the privileges, rights, and freedoms of a democratic society — that an agent of a party and system of government incompatible with our way of life and who routinely spouts state-sanctioned propaganda and disinformation would go that far and that low,” he said.

“It is unfortunate, but I am, myself, not surprised. The spokesperson’s statements were on brand. We, and the world, should not expect more.”