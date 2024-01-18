NSC: Diplomatic solutions on WPS issue to prevail as Filipinos backed gov’t stance on maritime security

The Philippines will continue to push “peaceful and diplomatic solutions” in addressing the tensions in the West Philippine Sea by “reinforcing alliances” with like-minded nations after Filipinos showed support for the government’s stance on maritime security, the National Security Council chief said Thursday.

In a statement, National Security adviser Eduardo Año thanked the Filipinos’ continued “trust and confidence” in the government’s strategic alliances and diplomatic initiatives to resolve WPS issues.

“We welcome the results of the survey conducted by Pulse Asia which showed that a significant 79 percent of respondents believe that the Philippines should work with the United States and other partners and allies amid the continuing tensions in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

“We thank the public for their support underscoring the significance of fostering international partnerships,” he added.

Año said the Filipino’s support, as reflected in the Pulse Asia survey, affirms the country’s efforts to address maritime security issues “on the right path.”

“This affirmation not only reinforces the correctness of our position but also highlights the shared commitment to safeguarding our nation’s interests in the global arena,” he stressed.

The survey, which was commissioned by the international think-tank Stratbase Institute and released on 16 January during their forum titled “Fortifying Cyber Cooperation Towards Digital Security,” suggested the “urgency to address the situation” in the WPS by “establishing a stronger military presence.”

The respondents, who were given the option to choose three countries or organizations, also highlighted the importance of collaboration with Australia and Japan, both garnering 43 percent and 42 percent support, respectively.

Año noted the result of the survey “reinforces the shared values and commitment” of the Philippines to push for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and commit to rules-based international order.

“We take note of the public’s suggestions on measures the administration can undertake to assert the country’s rights in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

The survey revealed that a substantial 67 percent of respondents have emphasized the importance of strengthening the country’s external defense capabilities, especially the Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

Additionally, 56 percent advocate for reinforcing alliances through joint patrols and military exercises with like-minded countries, echoing the need for a collaborative approach.

The call for improving inter-agency cooperation in maritime security is also echoed by another 52 percent.

While a majority of 52 percent of respondents believe that the Marcos administration can fulfill its promise of protecting the WPS against illegal and aggressive actions by other states.

Año said such confidence reflects the public’s trust in the administration’s commitment to safeguarding our territorial integrity and maritime interests.

“As we move forward, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea remains dedicated to upholding our nation’s sovereignty and territorial rights,” he said.

We will continue working towards peaceful and diplomatic solutions, reinforcing alliances with like-minded nations, and ensuring the safety and security of our maritime domain,” he added.