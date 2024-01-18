Metro Cebu braces for power rate hike

The Visayan Electric announced that consumers will experience an increase of 19 centavos per kilowatthour for January-February billing following several reductions of power rates in Metro Cebu.

Visayan Electric said that the increase in electric bills was due to the heightened generation rates at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market and the transmission charges of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.

It added that the increase brings the average residential electricity rate from P11.43/kWh last December 2023 to P11.62/kWh.

Visayan Electric president and COO Engr. Raul Lucero said that historically, energy consumption tend to spike when the weather is hot due to increased reliance on cooling appliances.

He also underscored the importance of energy-conscious choices and recommends exploring natural means of cooling homes, emphasizing the significance of proper ventilation.

“Natural ventilation is key to making your homes feel airy and cool, especially during the night,” said Lucero, as he also suggested a simple yet impactful change, such as swapping incandescent light bulbs for energy-efficient LEDs.

Beyond the energy savings, Lucero stressed that the switch helps mitigate the heat generated by incandescent bulbs, contributing to a more cost-efficient and comfortable living environment.

Consequently, households consuming a minimum of 200kWh per month can anticipate an additional charge of P38.00 for the January-February billing cycle.

WESM is the venue for trading electricity as a commodity in the Philippines. It was created by virtue of Section 30 of Republic Act 9136, otherwise known as the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001. Its objective is to establish a competitive, efficient, transparent and reliable market for electricity.