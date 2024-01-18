Manila vows support for Pasig River rehab

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna pledged full support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s goal of cleaning and maintaining the 28-kilometer stretch of the Pasig River from Sta. Ana to Delpan.

Lacuna announced this in attending the event, where she brought with her the team whose offices may be tapped to assist in the project, among them City Engineer Armand Andres, City Electrician Randy Sadac and Charlie Dungo, chief of the Department of Tourism, Culture and the Arts-Manila.

The lady mayor said she is in total agreement with President Marcos who said that the project is a worthwhile venture which should push through.

“The President asked if we could help each other in rehabilitating the Pasig river. Of course, I said ‘yes,’ specially since the project will also redound to the benefit of the city,” Lacuna said.

“Tourism will definitely boom because of the restaurants that will open up there. That’s added income for the city. And that’s the whole stretch of the Pasig River,” the mayor added.

Lacuna said that even First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, who was seated beside her during dinner, expressed elation over the project, which will be carried out at no cost to the government, since the funding will come from the private sector.

It was learned that the rehabilitation project dubbed, “Pasig, Bigyang-Buhay Muli” will cover the entire 25-kilometer stretch of the Pasig River.

Launched behind the Manila Central Post Office, the said urban development project seeks to transform Pasig River into a center of economic activity and promote transport connectivity in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Its showcase area behind the post office spans almost 500 meters and will serve as a public park, which has a pedestrian-friendly walkway on a concrete platform that is equipped with a water fountain and lighting accent.

The said inauguration is part of the first phase of the comprehensive, multi-agency urban renewal project which will be spearheaded by the Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development.

The national government agencies that will be involved in the project are the Metro Manila Development Authority and Department of Human Settlements and UrbanDevelopment.

Housing Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said the project, which costs P18 billion, is targeted for completion in three years’ time. Around 10,000 informal settlers will be affected by the project but Acuzar assured that they would be assisted through the government’s housing program.